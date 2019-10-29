Los Angeles and Memphis face off in conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Memphis visits Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (foot), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out (stress reaction), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Grizzlies Injuries: Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed), Kyle Anderson: day to day (calf).