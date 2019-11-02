Philadelphia hosts Toronto following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-5-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Philadelphia after the Flyers beat New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout.

The Flyers are 3-2-0 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 22.2% of chances.

The Maple Leafs are 4-4-3 in conference play. Toronto is eighth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has recorded 14 total points while scoring six goals and adding eight assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has collected four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Matthews has collected 16 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling five assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body), Jake Muzzin: day to day (personal).