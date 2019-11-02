McIlroy takes 1-shot lead into final round in Shanghai

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up his shot during day three of the HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a Saturday of big runs and ugly collapses.

Oosthuizen opened with five straight birdies and closed with two birdies in his last three holes for a 65.

McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.