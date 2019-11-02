Marchi’s 3 TD passes lead Sacred Heart over Bryant 24-17

Logan Marchi threw three touchdown passes, Julius Chestnut rushed for a career-high 203 yards and Sacred Heart rallied to beat Bryant 24-17 on Saturday.

Marchi hit Naseim Brantley on a 25-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and the Pioneers (5-4, 3-2 Northeast Conference) tied it at 14 on his 25-yarder to Rob DiNota before halftime.

Kezio Snelling hauled in a 15-yard pass for the go-ahead score and Dane Borges added a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Marchi was 16 of 27 for 177 yards with a fumble and an interception. Chestnut had 43 carries in his sixth 100-plus rushing yard performance of the season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kory Curtis, 14 of 26 for 172 yards and two interceptions, scored on a 5-yard run and Jesse Nemerowicz returned a 33-yard pick-six off a Marchi pass for Bryant (2-8, 1-4). Luke Samperi kicked a 23-yard field goal for the final score.