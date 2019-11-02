Bowling Green keeps Akron winless, 35-7, behind Loy

Grant Loy threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the defense was dominant as Bowling Green defeated winless Akron 35-6 on Saturday.

After the Zips kicked field goals on two of their first three possessions for a 6-0 lead they only picked up 40 yards the rest of the way, finishing with 100 yards of total offense.

Andrew Clair's 2-yard run capped a 72-yard drive that put the Falcons (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) up 7-6 late in the first quarter. In the second, Loy flipped a 2-yard TD pass to Quinton Morris and then scored on a 6-yard run. Those two drives covered just 28 yards after Davin Wilson and Karl Brooks picked off Kato Nelson passes.

Bryson Denley had three rushes for six yards and a touchdown following a Melvin Jackson sack and David Konowalski's fumble recovery at the Akron 6-yard line in the third quarter. Clair closed out the scoring with his second touchdown, a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Akron (0-9, 0-5) has lost 14 straight games.