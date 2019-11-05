Toledo bowl eligible with 35-33 win over Kent State

Shakif Seymour ran for a career-high 175 yards and two touchdowns and the Toledo defense stuffed a two-point conversion attempt to become bowl eligible with a 35-33 win over Kent State on Tuesday night.

The Rockets (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) stopped Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum to preserve a two-point lead with 5:27 left. Crum had just hit Keenan Orr for a 5-yard TD pass on fourth-and-5 for the Golden Flashes (3-6, 2-3).

Kent State then ran out the rest of the clock with a nine-play, 34-yard drive that included a 10-yard run by Seymour on a fourth-and-1.

Seymour's first TD run gave the Rockets a 28-17 lead with 3:36 left in the second quarter. The Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 28-27 in the third, but Seymour's second TD run extended the lead to 35-27 early in the fourth.

Crum passed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Kent State.