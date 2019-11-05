Maldonado scores 32 to carry Wyoming over Idaho St. 54-40

Hunter Maldonado had a career-high 32 points as Wyoming defeated Idaho State 54-40 on Tuesday night.

Maldonado finished 12-of-19 shooting and missed just two of his 10 free throw attempts. The Cowboys led 21-18 at the half, which were the fewest points the Cowboys have allowed in a first half under head coach Allen Edwards.

Wyoming held the Bengals to 8-of-25 shooting before intermission including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Austin Smellie's layup with 14:29 before halftime gave Idaho State its last lead of the game, 7-6.

Malik Porter led Idaho State with nine points and Jared Stutzman scored eight.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wyoming faces South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Idaho State faces Air Force on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25