Washington State overpowers Seattle for 85-54 win

Washington State forward CJ Elleby (2) goes in for a layup in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seattle, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster

CJ Elleby scored 27 points and Washington State overpowered Seattle 85-54 Thursday night

Washington State looked strong on both sides of the ball in its season opener under new head coach Kyle Smith.

The Cougars led the entire game, shooting 41% and outscored Seattle 32-22 in the paint.

Elleby had an impressive performance, shooting 12 of 18 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds. Issac Bonton added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Seattle (1-1) struggled with a stifling defensive effort by the Cougars. Washington State forced 19 points off turnovers and held the Redhawks to just 36 percent shooting, including 1 of 13 shooting from the 3-point line. WSU had only three turnovers.

Terrell Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks were overpowered on both ends of the floor.

Washington State: Smith's offseason focus on defensive principles paid off for the Cougars who held the Redhawks to 54 points. With Elleby, a Wooden Award watch list candidate, at the helm and an influx of new talent, the Cougars could be an underdog to watch in the Pac-12.

UP NEXT

Seattle travels to play Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday.

Washington State travels to California to take on Santa Clara on Tuesday.