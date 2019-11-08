Magic face the Grizzlies on 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (2-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Orlando aims to end its four-game skid when the Magic take on Memphis.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall with a 25-16 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Magic gave up 106.6 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Memphis went 33-49 overall with a 12-29 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 106.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Melvin Frazier Jr.: out (personal).

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle).