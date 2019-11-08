Maye leads NC A&T over Charleston Southern 63-49

Tyler Maye came off the bench to score 18 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 63-49 win over Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Kameron Langley pitched in with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Aggies (1-1). Ronald Jackson finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Dontrell Shuler had 14 points for the Buccaneers (1-1). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Jones had nine boards off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.

NC A&T matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Tuesday. Charleston Southern plays Furman at home on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25