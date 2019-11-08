Hartwell II carries George Mason past Longwood 76-65

Jamal Hartwell II posted 19 points, Javon Greene added 18 points and six rebounds, and George Mason defeated Longwood 76-65 on Friday night.

AJ Wilson added 11 points and five blocks and Josh Oduro had 10 points for the Patriots (2-0).

George Mason scored the first 15 points of the game and went on to lead 33-22 at halftime. Longwood rallied in the second half and drew within two points, 48-46, when Jaylon Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 11:53 remaining.

Greene had two 3-pointers and a three-point play to help George Mason begin to pull away and lead 59-48 with just over nine minutes remaining. Longwood drew no closer than six points the rest of the game.

DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (1-1). Christian Wilson scored 11 points and Wilson had 10 points.

George Mason matches up against Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Wednesday. Longwood faces Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Tuesday.

