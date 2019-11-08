Burns leads Oral Roberts over Houston Baptist 95-81

Deondre Burns had 21 points and Max Abmas added 20 as Oral Roberts got past Houston Baptist 95-81 on Friday night.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oral Roberts (1-1). Sam Kearns added 11 points.

Jalon Gates had 25 points for the Huskies (0-2). Qon Murphy added 14 points. Ty Dalton had 14 points.

Ian DuBose, coming off a 20-point night in the Huskies' opener, scored only 9 points on 2-of-17 shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oral Roberts plays Tulsa on the road on Tuesday. Houston Baptist matches up against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25