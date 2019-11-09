Shcherbakova wins Cup of China for 2nd Grand Prix title

Fifteen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won the women's free skate at the Cup of China on Saturday to capture her second Grand Prix title of the season.

Shcherbakova, who led after Friday's short program, underrotated her opening quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination but landed a quad lutz on her next jump and finished with 152.53 points for a total of 226.04.

Japan's Satoko Miyahara finished second with 211.18 overall points while Russia's Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 209.10 after finishing second in the free program.

Shcherbakova, who also won last month's Skate America, booked a spot in the Dec. 5-8 Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

World silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia clinched gold in ice dance with 209.90 points.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second with 208.55 points, while Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada secured the bronze with 190.74 points