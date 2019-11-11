Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Howard Payne 93-42

Quinton Johnson II came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Texas Rio Grande Valley to a 93-42 win over Howard Payne on Monday night.

Johnson II hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jordan Jackson had 15 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1). Anthony Bratton added 10 points. Javon Levi had 10 points and 12 assists for the home team.

Timothy Aguero had 15 points for Howard Payne, a Division III school. Jase Miguez added 13 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley plays North Dakota State on Friday.

