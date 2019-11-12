Mooney’s 18 points help Notre Dame power past Howard, 79-50

Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney talks to the referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. Michael Caterina

John Mooney powered for game highs of 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as Notre Dame rolled to a 79-50 victory over Howard in the first-ever meeting between the schools Tuesday night.

Juwan Durham and Dane Goodwin added 11 points apiece for the Fighting Irish (2-1), who jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were never threatened.

Freshman Wayne Bristol Jr. was the only double-digit scorer for the Bison (0-3) with 14 points.

Notre Dame shot 51% from the field to the Bison's 31%.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Irish, who led by as many 34 points in the second half, built a 41-21 advantage through the intermission, fueled in part by advantages of 26-4 in paint points and 8-0 in second-chance tallies.

ND, smoothly mixing half-court defenses and tossing in occasional backcourt pressure, committed just two fouls during the opening half to Howard's seven.

BIG PICTURE

Howard: The Bison were beaten down the floor, beaten inside and beaten on the boards during much of their only scheduled matchup this season against a program from a Power Five conference. Maybe those gaps close against the majority of their schedule.

Notre Dame: ND's plus depth continued to show itself, encouraging for down the road when the season turns into more of a grind. There was little to no drop-off when the Irish made lineup changes among their top eight players. Subs Goodwin, Robby Carmody and Nate Laszewski combined for 26 points.

UP NEXT

Howard: The Bison head to Toledo, Ohio, for two afternoon games in three days, beginning Friday when they face Robert Morris. That's followed by meeting the host Rockets on Sunday.

Notre Dame: The Irish try to make it three Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational wins in three tries when Marshall visits Friday. The MABC Invite is a five-team round robin taking place at multiple sites during the season's early weeks.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25