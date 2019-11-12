Ledoux, Pemberton lift Louisiana Tech past NAIA Wiley 98-52

Kalob Ledoux had 18 points as Louisiana Tech rolled past NAIA member Wiley 98-52 on Tuesday night. JaColby Pemberton added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Xaiver Armstead chipped in 15.

DaQuan Bracey had 11 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0).

Travious Grubbs had 17 points for the Wildcats. Greg Gallon added 13 points.

Louisiana Tech plays Creighton on the road on Saturday.

