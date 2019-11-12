Sports

Johnson has 20 points, W. Michigan tops Miss. Valley St.

The Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Brandon Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Western Michigan beat Mississippi Valley State 91-81 on Tuesday night to start the season 3-0.

Michael Flowers added 18 points and five assists with Chase Barrs chipping in 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Western Michigan was up 44-32 at the half. Mississippi Valley State closed to 53-49 after Richard Rivers Jr. drained a 3 with 13:20 remaining in the game. Johnson quickly responded with two straight layups and Barrs added another to help the Broncos pull away to a 59-49 advantage.

Caleb Hunter had 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-4).

