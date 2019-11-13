Sports

Gabbert tosses 3 TDs, Bester runs for 2 in Miami (Ohio) win

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio

Brett Gabbert passed for three touchdowns, Jaylon Bester ran for two scores and Miami (Ohio) used big plays to roll over Bowling Green 44-3 on Wednesday night.

Bester sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and had a 1-yard plunge for another score while Gabbert connected with Andrew Homer for a 35-yard score and Jalen Walker for a 60-yarder during a 27-point second quarter that left the RedHawks up 37-3 at halftime.

Mike Brown gave Miami a quick lead with a 79-yard interception return within the first two minutes of the game.

The victory (6-4, 5-1) was the fourth in a row for the RedHawks and strengthened their grip on first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division lead with two games remaining.

Bryson Denley rushed for 105 yards for the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) but Grant Loy was intercepted three times, twice by Travion Banks. Miami outgained Bowling Green 425-275.

