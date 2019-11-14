Sports

NFL helmet safety challenge kicks-off with symposium in Ohio

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

As part of the Helmet Challenge launched by the National Football League, league safety officials, scientists, engineers and helmet manufacturers are meeting in Ohio for a symposium on developing a safer helmet for league players.

The Vindicator reports that the NFL is partnering with America Makes, a national accelerator for 3-D printing and additive manufacturing based in Youngstown, to put on the three-day event starting Wednesday.

The Youngstown event is the program’s national kick-off.

Up to $3 million will be available in the challenge, including $2 million in grant funding to support the development of a helmet prototype, and a $1 million award.

The challenge will culminate in May 2021 with applicants submitting helmet prototypes for testing in laboratory conditions that represent potentially concussive impacts in the NFL.

