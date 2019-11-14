NFL helmet safety challenge kicks-off with symposium in Ohio

As part of the Helmet Challenge launched by the National Football League, league safety officials, scientists, engineers and helmet manufacturers are meeting in Ohio for a symposium on developing a safer helmet for league players.

The Vindicator reports that the NFL is partnering with America Makes, a national accelerator for 3-D printing and additive manufacturing based in Youngstown, to put on the three-day event starting Wednesday.

The Youngstown event is the program’s national kick-off.

Up to $3 million will be available in the challenge, including $2 million in grant funding to support the development of a helmet prototype, and a $1 million award.

The challenge will culminate in May 2021 with applicants submitting helmet prototypes for testing in laboratory conditions that represent potentially concussive impacts in the NFL.