France and Turkey qualify for Euro 2020

Turkey's goalkeeper Mert Gunok, center, hits the ball by his teammate Merih Demiral, left, and Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, right, during the Euro 2020 Group H qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Iceland in Istanbul, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo)

France and Turkey have qualified for the 2020 European Championship after Iceland drew 0-0 in Istanbul.

Iceland needed to beat Group H leader Turkey on Thursday to stay in the running for a direct berth in next year’s tournament.

Hordur Magnusson came close for Iceland, eight minutes from time, but his effort from a corner was blocked on the line by Turkey defender Merih Demiral.

Turkey moved to 20 points, one more than France, which hosts Moldova later.

England can also secure its spot at Euro 2020 with a draw at home to Montenegro in Group A, while the Czech Republic needs a win against Kosovo to guarantee its spot.

Defending champion Portugal is playing Lithuania, and Serbia hosts Luxembourg, in Group B. Ukraine has already qualified.