Hodges, Boyd’s late 3-pointer help ETSU beat Winthrop 61-58

Bo Hodges posted 17 points and nine rebounds, Tray Boyd III hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left and East Tennessee State held on for a 61-58 win over Winthrop on Thursday night.

Boyd finished with 13 points, including 10 in the second half.

Hodges made a layup and Luca N’Guessan threw down a dunk to make it 4-2 and ETSU never again trailed. Winthrop used a 10-1 run to tie it early in the second half but the Buccaneers scored nine of the next 11 points. The Eagles again chipped away at the ETSU lead and Josh Ferguson’s 3 made it 58-all with less than a minute to play before Boyd hit the eventual winner.

Micheal Anumba missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

D.J. Burns had 17 points for Winthrop (2-2) and Anumba finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

East Tennessee State matches up against Kansas on the road on Tuesday. Winthrop matches up against Mid-Atlantic Christian at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25