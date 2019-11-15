Nilsson makes 26 saves as Senators beat Flyers 2-1

Ottawa Senators center Filip Chlapik (78) reacts after scoring the eventual winning goal during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld

Filip Chlapik scored in the second period, Anders Nilsson made 26 saves and the Ottawa Senators killed off a late four-minute power play to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Friday night.

Ottawa’s Colin White took a double minor for high-sticking Claude Giroux with just over four minutes remaining in the game. The Flyers pulled Carter Hart for a two-man advantage, but were unable to get the equalizer.

Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (7-10-1), who have won four of their last five.

Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers (10-5-3), who lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 29. Hart stopped 19 shots.

The Senators got both of their goals in the second.

Ennis tied it at 1 with a power-play goal 13:12 into the period. Ennis has three of the Senators' five power-play goals this season.

Chlapik made it 2-1 with 2:51 left. It was his second of the season.

The fourth line of Chlapik, Chris Tierney and Bobby Ryan was solid for the Senators, creating a number of chances and drawing the penalty that led to Ennis' goal.

Pitlick gave Philadelphia the lead just two minutes into the game, beating Nilsson with a wrist shot.

The Flyers had a number of great chances in the first period, but Nilsson was solid. James Van Riemsdyk had two scoring chances on the same shift to open the game.

NOTES: Ottawa F Logan Brown returned to the lineup after missing the last six games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Senators: At Buffalo on Saturday night.