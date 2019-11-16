Stony Brook faces UTRGV

Stony Brook (2-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-2)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook goes up against Texas Rio Grande Valley in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Friday. Stony Brook beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by five on the road, while Texas Rio Grande Valley fell to North Dakota State, 76-70.

STEPPING UP: Texas Rio Grande Valley's Javon Levi has averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists while Jordan Jackson has put up 16 points. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds while Makale Foreman has put up 13.3 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Levi has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. Levi has accounted for 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley has committed a turnover on just 12.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Vaqueros have turned the ball over only 8.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25