VMI hopes to end skid vs UC Davis

VMI (0-5) vs. UC Davis (2-2)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on UC Davis. VMI is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. UC Davis lost 80-67 at Arkansas State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joe Mooney is averaging 16 points to lead the charge for the Aggies. Complementing Mooney is Ezra Manjon, who is accounting for 12 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Keydets have been led by Kamdyn Curfman, who is averaging 11.8 points.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Curfman has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over his last three games. He's also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

ASSIST RATIOS: The Keydets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three outings while VMI has assists on 50 of 72 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is rated second in the Big West with an average of 71.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25