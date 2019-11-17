Sports

Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61

By KEITH JENKINS AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis.

Brevin Pritzl had 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and each of the Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated in-state rival Marquette 77-61 on Sunday.

Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th career game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 2008.

Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. The Golden Eagles were seeking back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents following their come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Wednesday,

The Badgers held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of their points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin also outscored the Golden Eagles 18-4 in the paint before the break. Markus Howard had 16 points in the first half on 6-of-12 shooting, while the rest of Marquette shot 4 of 13 from the field. Howard finished with 18.

Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight 3-pointers in the period to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

The rivalry between the two programs, which dates to 1917, stays in the hands of the Badgers. Of the 216 all-time meetings, Wisconsin now holds a 68-58 all-time advantage.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Host Green Bay on Thursday.

