Doolittle, Reaves help Oklahoma beat William & Mary 75-70

Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Austin Reaves added 18 as Oklahoma beat William & Mary 75-70 in the first round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Monday night.

The Sooners (4-0) trailed for much of the game before regrouping late to outlast the Tribe in a closely fought contest. Brady Manek’s driving dunk off a pass from De’Von Harmon gave the Sooners their first lead at 70-68 with 2:14 to play.

Doolittle and Reaves combined for nearly half of Oklahoma’s 75 points.

William & Mary (4-1) was led by Nathan Knight with a season-high 30 points. Andy Van Vliet finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

SHOOTING WOES

Oklahoma misfired on its first 10 3-point attempts. Manek’s triple with 17:21 remaining in the second half was the Sooners first of the game. OU ended the game making 3-of-18 (16.7%) from long distance.

TAKING CONTROL

William & Mary scored the game’s opening basket on a short jumper by Van Vliet and stayed in front until the Sooners took the lead at 70-68.

UP NEXT

William & Mary plays at Stanford on Thursday.

Oklahoma hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday.