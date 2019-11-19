Louisiana Tech routs Mississippi Valley St. 76-43

JaColby Pemberton registered 13 points as Louisiana Tech easily beat Mississippi Valley State 76-43 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Crawford had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (3-1). Amorie Archibald added 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 12 points for the Delta Devils (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Michael Green added 10 points.

Louisiana Tech matches up against North Alabama at home on Friday. Mississippi Valley State looks for its first win against South Dakota State on the road on Sunday.

