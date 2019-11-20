LeBron sets triple-double mark, Lakers hold off OKC 112-107

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams (12) dfends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the league, and Anthony Davis scored 34 points during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fifth straight victory, 112-107 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

James posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to boost the NBA-leading Lakers, who have won 12 of 13 after a perfect four-game homestand.

James is fifth in NBA history with 86 triple-doubles, but the four players in front of him — Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Lakers great Magic Johnson and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd — hadn’t done it against 30 different teams.

Dennis Schröder scored 20 of his season-high 31 points in a phenomenal first half for the Thunder, who have lost four of five despite two solid performances at Staples Center. Danilo Gallinari added 25 points in his former home arena, and Nerlens Noel had 15.

One night after the Thunder barely missed an upset win over the Clippers thanks to a last-minute 3-pointer by former star Paul George, Oklahoma City couldn’t quite catch up to the powerful Lakers despite keeping the game close all night.

James’ 3-pointer put the Lakers up 109-98 with 3:08 to play, but the Thunder scored nine straight points to cut the Lakers’ lead to two on Gallinari’s free throws with 1:24 left.

After Danny Green got a key offensive rebound for the Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drilled a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left. James missed two free throws moments later to keep the Thunder in it, but Oklahoma City couldn’t score again.

The Thunder won’t have to wait long for a rematch: These teams meet again in Oklahoma City in three days.

Chris Paul had four points, 10 assists and five rebounds for the Thunder, and he didn’t appear to clash with Rajon Rondo, his nemesis in an early-season fight last season while he was with the Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another ex-Clipper, added 16 points.

The Lakers led 63-53 at halftime with three 3-pointers from Davis and a 13-point first half from James, capped by a flying dunk off a pass from Rondo with 1.1 seconds left. Schröder single-handedly kept the score from getting out of hand with another strong performance against the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Hamidou Diallo missed his third straight game with a left knee sprain. ... Schröder got a technical foul in the third quarter for confronting Davis at the free throw line after Davis dunked and was fouled.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma left the court in the second quarter after teenager Darius Bazley hit him in the right side of his face with an elbow on a drive. Kuzma returned to the bench in the second half, but with obvious damage above his eye. He didn’t return to the game. ... Dwight Howard committed two goaltending violations on Schröder’s shots in the final 80 seconds of the third quarter. ... Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey watched the game from courtside.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Lakers on Friday.

Lakers: Visit the Thunder on Friday.