Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (13-8-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (12-8-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Winnipeg aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 8-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Jets are 4-1-0 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages only 2.3 per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 22 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 17 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mattias Janmark: day to day (lower body).

Jets Injuries: None listed.