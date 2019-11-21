Coyotes to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-7-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Arizona. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 27 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 13 assists.

The Coyotes are 6-4-0 at home. Arizona has converted on 17.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 12 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 3-7-0 on the road. Toronto has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 17.6% of chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 18 total points while scoring four goals and adding 14 assists for the Coyotes. Conor Garland has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-seven in 23 games played this season. William Nylander has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Alexander Kerfoot: out indefinitely (dental).