Nashville faces Vancouver, looks to break home slide

Vancouver Canucks (10-8-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (9-8-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Vancouver looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Predators are 6-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is eighth in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.6 goals on 33.2 shots per game.

The Canucks are 5-6-3 in Western Conference play. Vancouver has scored 21 power-play goals, converting on 23.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 12, Vancouver won 5-3. Tanner Pearson recorded two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with nine goals, adding six assists and totaling 15 points. Roman Josi has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Christopher Tanev leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 22 games played this season. Adam Gaudette has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.