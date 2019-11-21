UNC Asheville makes school-record 19 3s in 105-69 win

DeVon Baker scored 23 points to lead five UNC Asheville starters in double figures, and the Bulldogs made a school-record 19 3s in beating NAIA opponent St. Andrews 105-69 on Thursday night.

Tajion Jones added 16 points, Coty Jude had 14, LJ Thorpe 13 and Lavar Batts Jr. 12 for UNC Asheville (3-2). The Bulldogs were 19 of 50 from distance (38%), with a career-high five makes from Baker and four by Jude.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 79-49 victory in their home opener last Saturday, forcing Brevard into 31 turnovers — the second highest single-game total in more than a decade for the program.

Myron Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Andrews.

The teams met for the first time in more than 50 years last season, a game the Bulldogs won 87-47 for coach Mike Morrell’s first-career victory.