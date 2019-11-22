Brooklyn hosts Sacramento for cross-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Brooklyn takes on Sacramento in out-of-conference action.

Brooklyn finished 42-40 overall with a 23-18 record at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall with a 15-26 record on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 25.4 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Cory Joseph: day to day (heel), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip), Trevor Ariza: out (groin).