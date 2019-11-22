Cleveland faces Dallas on 5-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Cleveland enters the matchup with Dallas as losers of five straight games.

Dallas went 33-49 overall with a 24-17 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 15-37 in Eastern Conference action and 6-35 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

Dallas and Cleveland square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 131-111 on Nov. 3. Luka Doncic led Dallas to the win with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists.

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Brandon Knight: day to day (ankle), John Henson: out (hamstring).