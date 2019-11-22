SMU puts streak on line vs UNLV

SMU (4-0) vs. UNLV (2-4)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces UNLV. SMU is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. UNLV lost 64-57 loss at home to Texas State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Amauri Hardy has averaged 18.8 points to lead the way for the Runnin' Rebels. Elijah Mitrou-Long has paired with Hardy and is putting up 11.8 points and four rebounds per game. The Mustangs are led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mustangs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Runnin' Rebels. UNLV has 30 assists on 66 field goals (45.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while SMU has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked first among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.1 percent. The Mustangs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25