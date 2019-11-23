UMBC squares off against Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (2-4) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (4-2)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State and Maryland-Baltimore County look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of an ugly loss this past Friday. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 62-45 to Eastern Michigan, while Nicholls State fell 66-54 to NC A&T.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Maryland-Baltimore County's Darnell Rogers has averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Colonels, Dexter McClanahan has averaged 15.3 points while Abdul Alatishe has put up 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rogers has had his hand in 40 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. Rogers has 12 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Retrievers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 31 of 55 field goals (56.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Nicholls State has assists on 24 of 70 field goals (34.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 10th among Division I teams. Maryland-Baltimore County has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Retrievers 257th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25