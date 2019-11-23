Higuain scores 2 as Juventus rallies to win 3-1 at Atalanta

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain is challenged by Atalanta's Papu Gomez, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP Photo

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as Juventus came from behind to win at Atalanta 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

League leader Juventus moved four points above Inter Milan, which hosted Torino late.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring for Atalanta early in the second half but Higuain netted twice in eight minutes and set up Paulo Dybala in stoppage time.

Juventus was without Cristiano Ronaldo, having left the forward at home so he’s fully fit on Tuesday for the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Atalanta hadn’t beaten Juventus in Serie A since 2001 but had a great chance to take the lead in the 17th minute when it was awarded a penalty after Sami Khedira intercepted Alejandro “Papu” Gomez’s flick with his arm. But Musa Barrow hit the crossbar and Mario Pasalic headed the rebound over.

Atalanta dominated but was kept at bay by some fine saves from Wojciech Szczesny, while Juventus defenders Mattia De Sciglio and Matthijs de Ligt combined to desperately block a Hans Hateboer effort.

Atalanta finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half when Barrow crossed from just inside the right side of the penalty area for an unmarked Gosens to head in at the back post.

Juventus leveled in the 74th as the ball came to Higuain in a scramble in the penalty area and his swiveling effort was deflected into the bottom right corner.

There was controversy around Higuain’s second as there appeared to be a handball from teammate Juan Cuadrado in the buildup.

Atalanta players were furious and called for an on-field review but the video assistant referee deemed it unnecessary.

Higuain turned provider in stoppage time with a delightful cross-field ball for Dybala to extend Atalanta’s winless run to five matches.