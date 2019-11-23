Houston’s 2 TD returns power 24-14 win over Tulsa

Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson returns a Tulsa kickoff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Brett Rojo

Damarion Williams gave Houston the lead for good with an interception return for a touchdown and the Cougars held off Tulsa 24-14 on Saturday night.

Williams intercepted Zach Smith’s pass and returned it 25 yards to make it 14-7 with 1:34 left in the second quarter. Dalton Witherspoon‘s 23-yard field goal made it 17-7 in the third quarter, and Marquez Stevenson returned a kickoff 94 yards to cap the scoring with 13:45 left in the game.

The Cougars (4-7, 2-5 American) were outgained 380-231, but Tulsa (3-8, 1-6) committed four turnovers compared to Houston’s one.

Smith’s 14-yard TD pass to Sam Crawford Jr. gave Tulsa a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. Clayton Tune‘s 15-yard TD run for Houston evened the score early in the second.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Smith passed for 381 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Keylon Stokes caught nine passes for 144 yards, and Crawford caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a TD.