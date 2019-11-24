Nebraska, Washington St. meet in Cayman Islands Classic

Washington State (2-2) vs. Nebraska (2-2)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Nebraska are set to face off in the Cayman Islands Classic. Nebraska beat Southern by seven points in overtime on Friday, while Washington State fell 85-77 to Nebraska Omaha on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington State's CJ Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc have combined to account for 62 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has accounted for 19 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cornhuskers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Nebraska has 50 assists on 93 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three games while Washington State has assists on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has committed a turnover on just 10.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 7.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25