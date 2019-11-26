Northwestern, Pitt meet in Fort Myers

Pittsburgh (5-2) vs. Northwestern (3-2)

Fort Myers Tip-Off , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Northwestern will take the floor in a postseason game in Fort Myers. Northwestern earned a 78-51 win over Bradley in its most recent game, while Pittsburgh won 63-59 against Kansas State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pete Nance has put up 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Nance is Ryan Young, who is putting up 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pat Spencer has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Spencer has accounted for 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Panthers are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northwestern has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Pittsburgh has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25