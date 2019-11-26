Seattle, W. Michigan meet in Kissimmee

Western Michigan (4-3) vs. Seattle (2-5)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan is set to face Seattle in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. Seattle lost 77-70 to Bucknell in its most recent game, while Western Michigan came up short in a 73-51 game against Yale in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Seattle's Terrell Brown has averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Myles Carter has put up 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Broncos, Michael Flowers has averaged 19.7 points while Brandon Johnson has put up 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Seattle is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 71.

FLOOR SPACING: Western Michigan's B. Artis White has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 6 for 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 28.9 free throws per game.

