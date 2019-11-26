Syracuse, Oklahoma St. meet in Brooklyn

Oklahoma State (5-0) vs. Syracuse (4-1)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Syracuse will go at it in a postseason game. Syracuse earned a 97-46 win over Bucknell on Saturday, while Oklahoma State won 70-63 against Western Michigan on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Elijah Hughes is putting up 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Orange. Complementing Hughes is Buddy Boeheim, who is maintaining an average of 14.4 points per game. The Cowboys are led by Isaac Likekele, who is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hughes has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Syracuse has 61 assists on 90 field goals (67.8 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Syracuse has held opposing teams to 53.6 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25