Reed posts double-double, DePaul downs C. Michigan 88-75

Paul Reed had 23 points and 11 rebounds as DePaul won its seventh straight game to start the season, getting past Central Michigan 88-75 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 21 points for the Blue Demons.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and 13 assists for DePaul (7-0). Jaylen Butz added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Morgan had 20 points for the Chippewas (5-2). Kevin McKay added 15 points. Rob Montgomery had 15 points and eight rebounds.

DePaul faces Minnesota on the road on Friday. Central Michigan plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday.

