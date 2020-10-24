Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Record breaker: Ajax’s 13-0 win is biggest in Dutch league

The Associated Press

AMSTERDAM

Ajax routed VVV-Venlo 13-0 on Saturday for the biggest victory in Dutch league history.

All the goals came within 66 minutes as the margin of success eclipsed Ajax's 12-1 victory over Vitesse in 1972 in the Eredivisie.

Lassina Traore scored four times and there were doubles from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, who netted the 12th-minute opener, and Klaas-Jan huntelaar.

The record 13th goal by the Dutch champions came from Lisandro Martinez in the 78th.

It fell a goal short of matching the club's record 14-0 win over Luxembourg Red Boys Differdange in 1984 in the now-defunct UEFA Cup.

