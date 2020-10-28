Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Baylor seniors injured in practice collision

The Associated Press

WACO, Texas

Baylor women’s basketball players DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin were injured in a collision in practice Wednesday.

Richards sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) according to a statement from the school. That is a shock to the spinal cord that causes temporary impairment. The reigning national defensive player of the year was evaluated and released from the hospital.

The senior is out indefinitely. Richards averaged 8.2 points 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the Lady Bears last season while starting all 30 games.

Ursin, also a senior, suffered a concussion and has entered concussion protocol. She averaged 5.1 points last season, but was expected to take on a bigger role this year.

