Union beats Fire 2-1, breaks tie with Toronto for MLS lead

Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke, right, celebrates his goal against the Chicago Fire during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Chester, Pa. AP

Cory Burke scored on a header in the 65th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Toronto FC for the MLS lead.

Philadelphia (13-3-5) has won five of its last six. Chicago (5-9-6) is winless in its last three.

Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick for the Union in the 28th minute.

Robert Beric tied it in the 42nd minute on a pass from Djordje Mihailovic.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake blocked Beric’s left-footed shot from a difficult angle in the 64th minute. Beric also missed a header attempt from close range in the 76th.

TIMBERS 5, GALAXY 2

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored a pair of first-half goals and Portland clinched a spot in the playoffs.

It is the fourth straight season that the Timbers (10-5-5) have made the postseason.

Cristian Pavon scored twice for the Galaxy (5-11-3), who have lost eight of their past nine games.

The Timbers went up early on Niezgoda’s header to the far post in the sixth minute. He got his second in the 19th minute, giving him seven goals on the season. Portland captain Diego Valeri added a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Eryk Williamson scored in the 60th minute and Andy Polo’s volley in the 74th padded Portland’s lead.

The Galaxy haven’t won in Portland since 2016.

EARTHQUAKES 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice and San Jose blanked Real Salt Lake.

San Jose (7-8-6) moved into seventh place in the Western Conference, one point behind LAFC and FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake (5-8-7) has been shut out in back-to-back games and remains two points back of eighth-place Vancouver with two games remaining in the regular season.

Cristian Espinoza fired a shot that hit the left post and Wondolowski tapped in the rebound from close range in the 16th minute. Shea Salinas later crossed to Wondolowski, who tapped in his sixth goal of the season in the 74th minute.

Wondolowski, who has 165 career goals and is the MLS all-time scoring leader, snapped an 11-game scoreless streak.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, DYNAMO 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura scored to lead Los Angeles FC to the victory.

Rossi, despite missing three games on international duty with Uruguay, has an MLS-leading 13 goals this season.

Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back-to-back games for the second time this season — both in October.

Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball as he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — the 26-year-old son of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — tapped in from point-blank range in the 46th minute to cap the scoring.

Houston (4-8-9) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roger Espinoza scored and Sporting Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with the victory over FC Cincinnati.

Sporting Kansas City (11-6-3) also moved into the Western Conference lead. Cincinnati (4-13-4) lost its third straight match and was eliminated from playoff contention.

Espinoza’s shot from close range deflected off goalkeeper Spencer Richey’s left foot in the 57th minute.

Tim Melia made two saves to become Sporting’s career leader with 510.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TORONTO FC 0

EAST HARTFORD. Conn. (AP) — Jesús Medina scored for the second consecutive game to lift New York City FC past Toronto FC.

Valentín Castellanos ripped a right-footer from well outside the box that was parried away by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Medina put away the rebound from point-blank range in the 51st minute.

NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak. Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games following a nine-game unbeaten streak.

ORLANDO CITY 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist to continue his strong rookie campaign, Chris Mueller scored on a free kick and Orlando City beat Atlanta United.

The 20-year-old Dike took a pass from Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, turned and fired a right-footer inside the post to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward has six goals this season.

Tesho Akindele and Matheus Aias also scored for Orlando City (9-3-8). Erick Torres scored for Atlanta (5-12-4) .

RED BULLS 1, REVOLUTION 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute to lift New York past New England. Both teams clinched playoff spots later when FC Dallas beat Inter Miami.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker’s re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra. Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season.

New York (8-8-5) is unbeaten in its last five games, but has just two wins in its last seven. New England (7-6-8) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, RAPIDS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored and an own goal by Colorado helped Minnesota beat the Rapids.

On the counterattack, Ethan Finlay played an arcing cross that Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar attempted to clear but slipped under the crossbar for an own goal in the 89th minute to give Minnesota the go-ahead goal.

Minnesota (8-5-6) has won back-to-back games an is unbeaten in its last six games.

Lod ran onto a pass from Emanuel Reynoso and side-footer a first-timer from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 44th minute. Andre Shinyashiki tied it for the Rapids (5-6-4) in the 69th.

D.C. UNITED 1, CREW 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julian Gressel scored and D.C. United boosted its playoff hopes by beating Columbus.

D.C. United (5-10-6) won its third straight game. The Crew (10-5-5) needed a win to stay in Supporters’ Shield contention. Columbus is 1-3-1 in its last five games.

Yamil Asad sent a pass to Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 32nd minute.

FC DALLAS 2, INTER MIAMI 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 82nd minute, helping FC Dallas beat Inter Miami 2-1.

Dallas (7-5-7) had just one win in its last seven games.

Bryan Reynolds crossed to Hollingshed, who fired a shot from close range that beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Franco Jara, who has five goals in the last 11 games for Dallas, scored on a penalty kick in the 60th.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored in the 33rd minute for Miami (6-12-3).