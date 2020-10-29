‘I am embarrassed.’ White Sox fans rip team for bringing back Tony La Russa as manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, left, stands with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt before the start of Game 3 in a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. Herzog, Shildt and Tony La Russa are the only three Cardinals manager to win National League Manager of the Year honors. (AP Photo/Jeff Robrson) AP

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, disc jockey Lin Brehmer shared the news on WXRT (93.3 FM) in Chicago that the White Sox had hired Tony La Russa as manager.

La Russa replaces Rick Renteria, who was fired despite guiding the White Sox to a 35-25 record and a playoff berth.

“And White Sox fans across Chicago,” Brehmer wryly noted, “don’t seem so happy about that.”

That’s putting it mildly.

When the White Sox tweeted the news that La Russa, the 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager with 2,728 career victories, would be returning to Chicago, the reaction was visceral.

La Russa, who managed the White Sox from 1979-86 before later taking the helm of the A’s and Cardinals, apparently isn’t a favorite son on the South Side.

Here is a very, very small sample of what White Sox fans were saying:

We’re poverty and I hate being a fan of this team — Bobby Jenkins (@BobbyJenkins87) October 29, 2020

28 years of loyalty. I’m out. — Red Sox fan (@TheJoeyMcNeely) October 29, 2020

We’re gonna waste all that talent — Ruperto (@rdeloera) October 29, 2020

I am embarrassed to be a sox fan — Mitch Record (26-18) (@TruuuuuIsMyQB) October 29, 2020

I wish I was a Washington Football Team fan instead — John Glynn (@JohnnyGlynn) October 29, 2020

This team has a 5 year window to win multiple championships, and we went with a 76 year old, 10 years separated from winning, who has disdain for analytics and an questionable history with Black players.



That’s so Sox. — Joseph F. Clair (@OneWhoAddsLight) October 29, 2020

To Rick Hahn, we love what you’ve done for this orginzation and wish you nothing but the best anywhere else you decide to go. I am so sorry Rick. — Eloy’s Mom ✪ (@EloysMom) October 29, 2020

What a joke. Why do you have Kenny or Rick there if the owner is going to just right a wrong from 35 years ago by rehiring a bigoted, dinosaur. Sell the team Jerry. — Ruis Lobert (@WhiteSoxGolfGuy) October 29, 2020

Such a disaster. Once again the Sox are the laughing stock of baseball. — Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) October 29, 2020

Can’t preach change the game then do this. I feel bad for the players and front office because this is clearly a Jerry move — Dan (@dan_b128) October 29, 2020

Laughable. You just killed the upward and forward trajectory of this organ-I-zation. A complete lack of being able to read the room that is 2020. I am glad I am not a ticket-holder, b/c I would be challenged to find a way to keep supporting a team that makes this decision. — Mike Baldwin (currently sheltering-in-place) (@ImMBaldwin) October 29, 2020

This is a disaster. — Rob Colletti (@robcolletti) October 29, 2020

Nothing like making the team the laughingstock of MLB. Pathetic move. — Larry Muffett (@LarryMuffett) October 29, 2020

This is just so damn typical for this organization. I don’t know why I allowed myself to get so excited with the direction we were heading. Should’ve known Jerry would derail everything. — Michael McCarthy (@MJ_Micks) October 29, 2020

This is a step backwards. Both in time and for this team — Erik Brown (@ErikBrown10) October 29, 2020

Time for Jerry to sell the team. Hey @mcuban please come buy the white Sox! — Brian Gioia (@bmgioia) October 29, 2020