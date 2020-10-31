Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

49ers activate RB Coleman, CB Williams from IR

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list.

The Niners also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and activated receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien from the practice squad on Saturday.

Coleman has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2 and Williams hurt his knee in Week 4. Both will be able to play Sunday at Seattle.

The Niners also announced that receiver Richie James Jr. (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. Defensive lineman Kentavius Street has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

MLS postpones game, cancels another because of COVID-19

October 31, 2020 5:45 PM

Sports

Free helps Troy jump out early, beats Arkansas State 38-10

October 31, 2020 5:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service