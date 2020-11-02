Browns catch break, Garrett’s knee injury not serious

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs around Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. Garrett injured his knee in the first quarter in the Browns 16-6 loss to the Raiders. AP

The Browns had a go-ahead touchdown overturned by replay, and several other things go against them in a loss to Las Vegas.

They caught a break on Monday.

Defensive star Myles Garrett didn't suffer any structural knee damage in Sunday's game and is not expected to miss any significant time, a huge relief for a Cleveland team hoping to make the playoffs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn't seriously hurt.

Garrett will have two weeks to get healthy as the Browns (5-3) have a bye this Sunday before hosting the Houston Texans on Nov. 15. Stefanski expects Garrett to be ready for the Texans.

“I think it is obvious how much of an impact he makes in these games,” Stefanski said. “We will just need him to come back on Wednesday and see if he is ready to practice. If he is not, we will have a few days here to rest and then get ready to roll next week.”

Tied for the league lead with nine sacks, Garrett hurt his knee early in the 16-6 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett got blocked low on his leg by a Raiders lineman on the first play from scrimmage.

He briefly left the game and was examined in the medical tent on Cleveland's sideline before returning to action. Garrett was used sparingly the rest of the way by the Browns and was on the field for 32 snaps.

Although he came close to recording another strip-sack, Garrett wasn't as disruptive as usual and didn't get a sack for the first time in seven games.

Garrett missed practice time last week with an unrelated ankle injury. He also revealed after Sunday's game that he received a numbing injection in his right hand before the game. Garrett has been dealing with a wrist injury since training camp.

“I think he is like a lot of our players, eight games into this thing, nobody is 100 percent and you have all sorts of nicks and bruises and those type of things,” Stefanski said. "He is a warrior. He battles through these things. Certainly, the rest should help all of the guys.”

The Browns signed the 2017 No. 1 overall pick to a five-year, $125 million contract extension before the season.