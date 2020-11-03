Minnesota United FC hosts Chicago in non-conference action

Chicago Fire (5-9-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-5-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC faces the Chicago Fire in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC is 4-1-2 at home. Minnesota United FC ranks thirteenth in the league giving up 29 goals.

The Fire are 0-6-4 in road games. Robert Beric leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals. Chicago has scored 28 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has seven goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Beric has 10 goals and one assist for Chicago so far this season. Fabian Herbers has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Chicago: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).